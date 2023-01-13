Wisconsin GOP leader proposes flat income tax; Evers opposes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate plans to propose moving to a flat income tax rate of 3.25%.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block the proposal planned for Friday.

The conflict comes as both sides say they want to tap a state budget surplus to lower taxes.

Details of Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s proposal was provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release.

It would phase in a flat income tax rate by 2026.

Income tax rates are currently split into four brackets.