Wisconsin GOP leader proposes flat income tax; Evers opposes
January 13, 2023 8:35AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate plans to propose moving to a flat income tax rate of 3.25%.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to block the proposal planned for Friday.
The conflict comes as both sides say they want to tap a state budget surplus to lower taxes.
Details of Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu’s proposal was provided to The Associated Press ahead of its release.
It would phase in a flat income tax rate by 2026.
Income tax rates are currently split into four brackets.