Wisconsin GOP Senate hopes rely on underdog Leah Vukmir

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican trying to knock off Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is used to being the underdog.

Leah Vukmir wasn’t given much of a chance in last month’s primary before she beat a better-funded opponent. The victory echoed the success she had winning elections when she was breaking into the Wisconsin Legislature.

Now Vukmir has to do it again. This time she faces a Democratic opponent with more money in a year setting up to favor Democrats.

Vukmir is tying herself closely to President Donald Trump and to Republican Gov. Scott Walker. She’s been a reliable ally for Walker as he pursued a conservative overhaul of Wisconsin.

