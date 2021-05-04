Wisconsin GOP voting on Evers’ Budget-St. Rep. Samantha Kerkman

Wisconsin Republicans plan to vote this week to kill key parts of Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget proposal.

The Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee will vote Thursday on removing a 15-page list of nearly 300 items from the budget before they then work on rebuilding a two-year spending plan from scratch.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman(R-Salem Lakes) discussed it on “Wake Up Kenosha” Tuesday morning.

Hear the interview here: