Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Delivers Virtual State of the State Speech Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is setting both a somber and optimistic tone with his State of the State speech. In prepared remarks released ahead of his Tuesday night speech, Evers says the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic in an “unrelenting” 2020 will carry over into this year but that “we aren’t defeated.” Evers will ask for a moment of silence and dedicate the speech to the more than 5,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin to date. Evers is pre-recording his speech. Lawmakers will gather in the Senate and Assembly to watch it on television monitors. The speech begins at 7pm.