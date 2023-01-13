Wisconsin governor bans Chinese-owned TikTok app on state phones

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices.

The change comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide blocked the popular Chinese-owned social media app.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials.

He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020.