Wisconsin governor declares emergency because of wildfires

KENOSHA, WI (AP & WLIP)–Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in response to dangerous wildfire conditions throughout the state.

The executive order signed Monday will ensure support from the Wisconsin National Guard and use of the Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters.

It directs all state agencies to assist when needed in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts. There have been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin, burning over 1,400 acres.

Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Safety and Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that while there’s no city fire ban yet, you need to be careful.

Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season due to early snow melting around the state. The National Weather Service says weather conditions continue to be conducive to wildfires, including gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.