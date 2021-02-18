Wisconsin health officials launch vaccine registry

2/18/21

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are launching a new online COVID-19 vaccine registry next month. The registry will help people determine if they’re eligible for a shot, let them know where they can get it and allow them to schedule an appointment. A number of local health departments will start testing the registry in their communities starting next week with a full launch on March 1. If a person’s local health department is participating in the registry he or she will able to access it starting then. The registry will be open to other vaccinators by April 1.