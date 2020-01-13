Wisconsin judge orders up to 209K voter names be deleted

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ordered the state’s elections commission to immediately begin removing up to 209,000 names from the state’s voter rolls or face hundreds of dollars in fines for every day they don’t.

Judge Paul Malloy said in his ruling Monday that “time is of the essence in this case” and cannot wait for the state Supreme Court to decide the case.

The state Justice Department asked Malloy to stay his order of contempt pending an appeal of his ruling, but the judge denied the request.