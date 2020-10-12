Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has upheld Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge.

St. Croix County Circuit Judge R. Michael Waterman ruled Monday that Evers did not overstep his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders on the coronavirus.

Evers says the mask order was within his power and that he has followed the recommendations of public health experts.

The lawsuit argued that Evers can issue only one emergency declaration per crisis.

Wisconsin is among the worst COVID-19 hot spots in the country, topping more than 150,000 positive cases on Sunday.