Wisconsin & Kenosha County Ahead of Opioid Fight Curve

Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Wisconsin and Kenosha County are ahead of the curve when it comes to allocating funds aimed at combating the opioid epidemic.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman is in Washington D.C. this week for a national conference.

She told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that her conversations with county officials from around the country show that Kenosha County is farther along in their efforts than their counterparts.

The funding comes to the states from settlements with the opioid manufacturers.

You can listen to the full interview here: