Wisconsin launches statewide sexual assault tracking system

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A statewide system to track kits that contain evidence following a sexual assault has gone live. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the online tracking system Wednesday.

It will allow sexual assault survivors to track the location of their kit through the testing process.

Improving the processing speed, and tracking, of sexual assault kits has been a priority for Kaul and many lawmakers in recent years as the state worked to eliminate a backlog in testing and prevent a new one.

Kaul says the tracking system will “empower survivors to learn about the status of their kit at any time.”