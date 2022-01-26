Wisconsin lawmakers OK tougher penalties for protesters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has approved a pair of bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters and defacing government property.

The first proposal would make attending a riot or blocking a street a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail and participating in a riot that causes property damage or personal injury a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

The Senate and Assembly passed the measure Tuesday and sent it on to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Assembly also approved a bill that would make it a felony to damage government property of historical significance.

The bill now goes to the Senate.