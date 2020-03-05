Wisconsin lawmakers quiz health leaders about coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health leaders coordinating Wisconsin’s reaction to the new coronavirus are assuring lawmakers that the risk of infection remains low in the state.

But they said at a Wednesday briefing that discussions are underway about how to handle potential outbreaks at prisons, long-term care facilities and other places where people congregate. State health officials urged calm, while also acknowledging that much is not known about the virus that causes a disease called COVID-19.

They noted that the guidance they give now may change as the virus spreads and more is learned. Only one person in Wisconsin has tested positive. That person has recovered.