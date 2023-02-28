Wisconsin Man Stands Trial in Kenosha For Allegedly Killing Former Lover’s New Boyfriend

Credit: Alpha Images

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Opening arguments were scheduled to get underway Tuesday in the homicide trial of a Wisconsin man who allegedly killed his former girlfriend’s new love interest in his Kenosha apartment.

42 year old Zachariah Anderson faces charges of first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and two counts of felony stalking, with one having a domestic abuse modifier.

Anderson allegedly killed 40 year old Rosalio Gutierrez Jr in the victim’s northside Kenosha apartment in May 2020 and then disposed of his body which has never been found.

However, blood matching the victim’s was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

Anderson has been in jail first on the stalking and then on the homicide charges since late in 2020.

He’s being held on a $750,000 cash bond.