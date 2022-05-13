Wisconsin Nurses Rally for Fairer Wages, Safe Staffing Ratios

Nurses from across Wisconsin converged on the state Capitol building Thursday, as part of a rally demanding fairer wages and safer staffing ratios as the pandemic continues.

Thursday’s event was part of a national series of protests organized under the banner of the National Nurses March — which culminated with a separate march on Congress in the nation’s capital.

Among other demands, participating nurses are pushing hospitals to ensure fair pay, increased safety standards for healthcare workers and better caregiver-to-patient ratios.

According to the state’s Department of Health Services, nearly 90-percent of hospital beds are currently in use, and COVID-19 hospitalizations are charting upward for the first time since the Omicron surge peaked mid-January.