Wisconsin official outlines absentee ballot system upgrades

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials and the U.S. Postal Service are working on streamlining absentee ballot delivery after a crush of complaints from voters who never received their ballots in this past spring’s election.

Wisconsin Elections Commission staff said in a report to commissioners ahead of a Thursday evening meeting that they’ve added so-called intelligent bar codes to ballot envelopes that can be scanned at postal centers, verifying the ballots were mailed.

The report also said that staff have upgraded the state’s election database to record online applications, saving clerks from having to enter requests manually.