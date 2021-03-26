Wisconsin officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases; More Vaccine Coming

MADISON, WI (AP & WLIP)–More than 27% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine but state health officials are raising concerns about a new spike in positive cases, including variants.

Officials on Thursday renewed cautions about traveling during spring break season and dropping other safeguards that slow the spread of COVID-19. Over the past seven days, the average number of new cases in Wisconsin was 439 and the percentage of positive tests was 2.5%. That is up from 2% two weeks ago.

Wisconsin Deputy Health Services Secretary Juile Willems Van Dijk says that the state’s supply of covid vaccine is increasing next week.

With the increased supply, Kenosha County Health is expanding the hours their call center is open and taking appointments at the community vaccine clinic next week.

The temporary, expanded call center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.

The call center number is 262-605-6799.