Wisconsin Officials Concerned Covid Cases Are Going Undetected
Wisconsin officials are concerned that not enough people are getting tested for Covid-19. The 7 day average of cases in Wisconsin is under 4-thousand cases now and a post Thanksgiving bump in numbers has not materialized.
Wisconsin Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm says she concerned cases are going undetected.
Wisconsin tested more than 12-thousand five hundred people yesterday with just over 4-thousand testing positive. 57 deaths were reported.