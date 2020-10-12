Wisconsin officials confirm nearly 2,700 new COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are confirming 2,676 new positive tests of the coronavirus, lifting the number of cases over the weekend to more than 5,400 and the overall total to more than 150,000.

State Department of Health Services figures show more than 50,000 new cases in the last three weeks. About 29,000 of the cases remain active, or more than 19% of total cases.

Officials confirmed seven new deaths in the last day, for a total of 1,465 since the pandemic began. The state reached a new all-time high in its seven-day average of the percent of positive tests at 18.6%.

Hospitalizations rose by 79 patients in the last day.