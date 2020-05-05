Wisconsin Officials Expand Testing; Latest Numbers
MADISON, Wis. (AP & WLIP) — Gov. Tony Evers says that every nursing home resident and worker in Wisconsin will be tested for free for the coronavirus. The expanded testing is part of the state’s plan to ramp up testing to 85,000 per week. Evers said the state has the capacity to provide that many tests.
Expanding testing to all residents and workers at all 373 nursing homes in Wisconsin is part of the plan to make more tests available to targeted high-risk populations. Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says that means the number of positives will increase.
Wisconsin has more than 82-hundred positive test results and over 80-thousand negative tests. There are 340 deaths and a 20% hospitalization rate. Kenosha County has at least 550 positives, 25-hundred negative tests, and 14 deaths.