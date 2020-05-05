Wisconsin Officials Expand Testing; Latest Numbers

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

MADISON, Wis. (AP & WLIP) — Gov. Tony Evers says that every nursing home resident and worker in Wisconsin will be tested for free for the coronavirus. The expanded testing is part of the state’s plan to ramp up testing to 85,000 per week. Evers said the state has the capacity to provide that many tests.

Expanding testing to all residents and workers at all 373 nursing homes in Wisconsin is part of the plan to make more tests available to targeted high-risk populations. Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm says that means the number of positives will increase.

Wisconsin has more than 82-hundred positive test results and over 80-thousand negative tests. There are 340 deaths and a 20% hospitalization rate. Kenosha County has at least 550 positives, 25-hundred negative tests, and 14 deaths.