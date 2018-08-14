Wisconsin Primary is Today

KENOSHA, WI–It’s primary day in Wisconsin as voters head to the polls to narrow down several races. Polls will open at 7 AM and close at 8 PM. Voters will have to stick to one party or another in the primary as you can’t cross over and vote in another race in another party.

So once you declare as a Democrat, Republican, or any other party, you can only vote in that party’s primary. A photo ID is also required to cast a ballot. If you need information about your polling place, what you need to register at the polls, or about what’s on the ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov.