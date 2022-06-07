Wisconsin Ranks Number One During Spring Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced that the state ranked number one in the country for the most prescription medications collected during the Spring 2022 Drug Take Back. Wisconsin collected 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications.

The Badger State has collected a total of 1,039,405 lbs. since Drug Take Back began in 2010. Wisconsin ranked third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California and Texas.

Any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics.

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov.