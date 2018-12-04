Wisconsin Republicans advance lame-duck bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sweeping proposals to weaken the incoming governor and attorney general in Wisconsin have been advanced to the full Legislature for approval.

But the Republican-controlled committee around midnight Monday night did not advance a bill to change the date of the 2020 presidential primary, a move that would cost millions and drew widespread opposition from election officials.

That means that measure is all but dead.

The other proposals give outgoing Republican Gov. Scott Walker a final chance to reshape Wisconsin law before he leaves office next month.

Opponents cast them as a last-gasp power grab and attempt to invalidate the November election.

Committee approval sets up dramatic votes on the other measures Tuesday in the Senate and Assembly.

Other changes would limit early voting to two weeks and allow the Legislature to replace the attorney general when defending state laws.