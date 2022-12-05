Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican representatives in Congress are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices.

The lawmakers told Evers in a letter Tuesday that the popular video sharing app should be removed because it can be used by the Chinese government to spy on users and promote Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

The request comes a week after Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China.

TikTok has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access its user data like browsing history and location.