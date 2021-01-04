Wisconsin Republicans ignore Evers on virus response plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have introduced a COVID-19 relief bill the first day of the session.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said it will pass later in the week. But the measure got a lukewarm response from Gov. Tony Evers on Monday.

His spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not say whether Evers would sign or veto the measure.

But she called it “disappointing” that lawmakers weren’t taking up what Evers proposed.

Assembly Democrats did not attend Monday’s swearing in ceremony, while Senate Democrats did. Mask wearing was inconsistent among Republicans.