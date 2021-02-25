Wisconsin Republicans want to limit ballot drop boxes

Voting Booths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ballot drop boxes would not be allowed anywhere other than election clerk offices in Wisconsin under a new Republican-authored proposal in the state Legislature.

Another bill unveiled Wednesday would require that only voters, not elections officials, could fill out information on absentee envelopes. The latest bills add to a growing list of GOP-authored measures addressing issues raised by former President Donald Trump and his supporters following President Joe Biden’s narrow win.

The bills are all-but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has spoken out against GOP attempts to make absentee voting more difficult.