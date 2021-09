Wisconsin received more good news on the revenue front. A recent analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau shows that Wisconsin received 319 million dollars more in the 2020-21 fiscal year than previously estimated. State Representative Samantha Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that’s because-in part-the state’s revenues remain high.

With the additional revenue, Wisconsin’s rainy day fund’s balance is estimated to increase to 1-point-7 billion dollars.