Wisconsin school officials consider bulletproof backpacks

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — School officials in Wisconsin aren’t so sure bulletproof backpacks are an answer to possible violence in the classroom.

WAOW-TV reports that BlueStone Safety Products’ bulletproof backpack inserts are lightweight panels about the size of a laptop that are designed to deflect bullets. The inserts costs from $118 to $200. The company also sells $800 protection vests for teachers and staff.

Wisconsin Rapids School Superintendent Craig Broeren says one issue he sees with the inserts is that students don’t always have access to their backpacks. He says he would get the inserts if police recommended them.

Parent Erin Salamone, of Wausau, says the inserts give her “a peace of mind.” Parent Jessica Szitta says it’s unfortunate the inserts even had to be created.