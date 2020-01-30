Wisconsin seeks to delay Medicaid work requirement again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration is seeking to delay Wisconsin’s work requirement for childless adults on Medicaid until April.

The requirement, passed under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, was originally scheduled to begin Nov. 1. But in September the Democratic Evers administration requested more time. The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee approved a delay until Jan. 30.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that on Wednesday Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm asked for another delay until April 29. Premiums and some other stipulations adopted by Walker and approved by President Trump’s administration are set to begin Saturday.