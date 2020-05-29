Wisconsin Sees Largest Increase Of Covid-19 Cases; Kenosha Records 2nd Worst Day

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP & AP)—There was another big increase in positive Covid-19 cases in Kenosha County Friday.

There are 1,152 cases of the virus, an increase of 58 since Thursday. Two more deaths were reported for a new total of 27.

Wisconsin health officials have recorded nearly 20 more COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services says the number of deaths in the state as of Friday afternoon stood at 568, up 18 from the same time on Thursday.

The total number of cases stood at 17,707, an increase of 733 from Thursday. Nearly 2,500 people have been hospitalized.