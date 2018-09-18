Wisconsin sees more bleeding cases linked to synthetic pot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials report more cases of severe bleeding linked to synthetic marijuana containing rat poison.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Tuesday the agency has confirmed 16 additional bleeding cases. That brings the number of people affected in the outbreak to 80.

The latest confirmed case is in Fond du Lac County. Other cases have been confirmed in Dane, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Rock counties.

Victims have ranged in age from 16 to over 50 years old. There has been one death in Wisconsin associated with the outbreak.

Since March, the department has been investigating an outbreak of severe bleeding in people who have used synthetic marijuana, commonly called “Fake Weed”, “K2” or “Spice.” The product contains a chemical used in rat poison.