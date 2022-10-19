Wisconsin Senator Sued Over Crash That Killed Child
October 19, 2022 12:00PM CDT
A Wisconsin man who lost his 5-year-old daughter in a car accident involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death suit against the state senator.
Brandon Fink claims Bewley “failed to control her vehicle” in the July incident, which occurred when she pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance and was hit by a vehicle driven by Alyssa Ortman, the mother of 5-year-old Khaleesi Fink.
Ortman’s car then spun around into oncoming traffic and was struck by another vehicle.
Ortman and Fink died in the crash.
Fink is seeking $10,000 in damages and a jury trial.
Bewley, who hasn’t been charged in the collision, has declined to comment on the suit.