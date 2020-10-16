Wisconsin Sets Yet Another Daily Record For Covid-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has hit a new daily high for positive coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, a surge that the state’s chief health officer is calling a crisis.

There were 3,747 new cases reported Thursday, breaking the record of 3,279 set on Tuesday. To date, the state has had more than 162,000 positive cases and 1,553 deaths since the pandemic started.

Hospitalizations were at a daily high of 1,017 on Wednesday, the same day the state opened a field hospital outside of Milwaukee to handle overflow patients.