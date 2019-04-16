Wisconsin State Patrol Increase Traffic Enforcement

KENOSHA,WI—If you’re out on the road today you’ll really want to watch your speed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol increases their presence today especially along I-94 in an effort to catch speeders, as part of the so called “Blue Day” efforts.

Air patrols will also monitor roadways for those traveling too fast or who may otherwise be driving erratically.

State Patrol officials say that they publicly announce such initiatives because their goal is to not hand out citations, but for voluntary compliance with all traffic laws.