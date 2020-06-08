Wisconsin Statewide Covid-19 Cases Continue Downward Trend

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported more than 4-hundred new cases of the coronavirus statewide over the weekend, a number that continued a downward trend of positive tests by percentage of total tests within a 14-day period.

The update included 14 new deaths, increasing the total number to 647. The cumulative number of positive cases stood at 20,835 as of Sunday afternoon. The number of recovered cases has increased from 66% to 67%. Health officials say they have met four of six established criteria meant to help determine when they can “safely open Wisconsin.”