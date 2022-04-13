Wisconsin Supreme Court lets Racine recount stand

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that challengers of a school referendum in Racine did not have a right to have the ballots examined in court following a recount that upheld a five-vote margin of victory for the ballot measure.

Racine voters approved the referendum in April 2020 and the five-vote margin withstood a recount.

Those challenging the results had argued that courts should be able to examine ballots after they have been recounted.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, in its Tuesday decision, ruled that the ballots could not be examined in court. It upheld a similarly unanimous state appeals court decision last year