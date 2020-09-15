Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

Voting Booths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by the Green Party presidential candidate to be added to the state’s November ballot.

Wednesday’s 4-3 ruling said the Greens’ request came too late for any relief “that would not cause confusion and undue damage” just seven weeks before the election.

Democrats had feared that Howie Hawkins’ third-party campaign could siphon votes from Joe Biden and help Donald Trump in a state Trump narrowly carried four years ago.

Adding Hawkins to the ballot also threatened delay and chaos in the effort to mail out absentee ballots to more than 1 million voters who have already requested them.

Rapper Kanye West is still hoping to be added to the Wisconsin ballot.