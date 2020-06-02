Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Voter Purge Case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case seeking to purge about 129,000 voter registrations from the rolls ahead of the November presidential election after previously deadlocking on whether to get involved.

Democrats oppose the voter purge, arguing it is intended to make it more difficult for their voters to cast ballots. Conservatives who brought the lawsuit argue that the integrity of the vote is at stake, saying that when records indicate voters may have moved, their registrations should be deactivated. The case is closely watched in battleground Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.