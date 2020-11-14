Wisconsin tops 300,000 virus cases, breaks daily recordYes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It took Wisconsin seven months to log 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and it took only 36 more days to double that number.

On Friday — a mere 18 days later — the state blew past 300,000 cases, breaking a record daily high set just a day earlier.

There were 7,777 new cases reported by the state Department of Health Services on Friday, breaking Thursday’s record by 280 and pushing the state’s overall total since the pandemic started to 301,165.

Wisconsin has also had 2,573 COVID-19 deaths, and many of the state’s overwhelmed hospitals reported that they were at or nearing capacity.

The state’s chief medical officer warned this week that Wisconsin soon might not be able to adequately treat patients.