Wisconsin Tops 8,000 Covid-19 Cases; Officials Secure PPE from China

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

MILWAUKEE (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) — Wisconsin health officials confirm another jump in new COVID-19 cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday reported over 300 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s total to more than 8-thousand cases. Wisconsin recorded five new deaths from the disease, bringing the state’s total to 339.

Gov. Tony Evers on Sunday announced the donation of 10-thousand masks and 1-thousand medical outfits from Wisconsin’s sister province in China.