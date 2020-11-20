Wisconsin unemployment increases to 5.7% in October

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in October from 5.4% in September as the coronavirus continues to rage across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures on Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for October of 6.9%. A year ago the state rate was 3.5%. Wisconsin lost 2,700 private-sector jobs in October and is down 176,900 for the year.

The state reports that the October job losses were largely driven by decreases in the leisure and hospitality industry and government sector.