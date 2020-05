MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A decontamination system that can sanitize N95 respirator masks worn mainly by healthcare workers is ready for use in Wisconsin.

The Battelle system will be able to decontaminate up to 80,000 masks on a daily basis and clean respirators up to 20 times without degrading filtration performance.

Gov. Tony Evers says the addition will help ease the shortage of personal protection equipment.