Wisconsin voter purge case appealed to state Supreme Court

Gavel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm has asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to quickly overturn an appeals court ruling that stopped the purging of more than 200,000 people from the state’s voter rolls.

Democrats fought the move, arguing it was intended to make it more difficult for their voters to cast ballots.

Moments after the filing Wednesday, a conservative justice on the Supreme Court who previously sat out the case because he’s on the ballot April 7 said he would “rethink” that decision after the election.

The court deadlocked 3-3 on whether to take the case earlier when Justice Dan Kelly sat it out.