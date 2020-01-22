Wisconsin voter purge ruling appealed to state Supreme Court

Gavel

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s order putting on hold a ruling that would have forced the removal of up to 209,000 people from the state’s voter rolls.

Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty asked the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn a state appeals court Jan. 14 decision to place the original ruling on hold.

It also asked the high court to undo the stay of a contempt order against the state Elections Commission that the lower court had issued after the commission failed to proceed with the voter purge.