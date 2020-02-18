Wisconsin voting website appears to be working again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A website that voters in Wisconsin can use to find out where to vote appears operational again after not working properly earlier Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission told voters Tuesday morning to use a backup website, www.gettothepolls.com, while they worked on the MyVote Wisconsin site.

The site appeared to be working later Tuesday afternoon.

The outage came as voters were deciding in a primary election that included a three-way statewide race for Wisconsin Supreme Court and contests on both the Republican and Democratic side for an open 7th Congressional District seat in northern Wisconsin.

There are also numerous local elections. In Kenosha there is a three way primary in the city’s 15th Aldermanic District. Incumbent Jack Rose faces challengers Jody Hoffmann, and Kenneth Suchy. The Town of Wheatland has a funding referendum question for a new fire station