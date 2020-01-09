Wisconsin wants ruling ordering voter purge put on hold

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The legal maneuvering over a court-ordered purge of up to 209,000 registered voters in Wisconsin is taking another twist.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday asked the state Supreme Court to put the original ruling on hold by Friday or direct a lower appeals court to consider doing so.

The increasingly convoluted legal battle is being closely watched because of Wisconsin’s position as a battleground state in the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. The legal fight is now centered over whether the judge’s order to purge the voters should be carried out while appeals are pending.