Wisconsin Woman Arrested in Fox Lake Scam

(Fox Lake, IL) A Wisconsin woman has been arrested on charges stemming from an investigation that started last October in Fox Lake.

Michele Kirk of Twin Lakes is facing two counts of theft and three counts of money laundering in connection from her time as property manager of the Vacation Village Home Owner’s Association in Fox Lake.

Prosecutors say the actions of the 50-year-old ended up costing some 1-million-dollars. Kirk is currently jailed on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.