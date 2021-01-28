Wisconsin would join minority of states with no mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin will become one of only 10 states without statewide mask mandates if the Assembly votes as scheduled this week to overturn Gov. Tony Evers’ order.

More than two dozen public health organizations, as well as state and local health officials, have urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to reconsider.

The vote to repeal the mask order, planned for Thursday, comes as Wisconsin lags in distribution of the vaccine compared with other states.

Also, health officials have warned about the spread of contagious new variants of the virus and total deaths due to COVID-19 are nearing 6,000 in the state.