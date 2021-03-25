Wisconsin is the Drunkest State

Alcoholic beverages are enjoyed responsibly by millions of Americans every day and according to a new survey, nearly 60% of adult men and 51% of adult women drink regularly. Many people, on other other hand, also report heavy use of alcohol. A new 24/7 Tempo reviewed the adult excessive drinking rate in every state from the 2020 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps (CHR) and found the “drunkest state” is… *DRUMROLL*

Wisconsin. Again. The states with the highest excessive drinking rates in the US are pretty much all concentrated in the Midwest, while those with the lowest rates are mostly southern states. The drunkest “metro” area in Wisconsin was found to be Madison; while the drunkest county was Pierce. There you have it, Wisconsin. Congratu…lations?