Wisconsinites rally for love after Nazi photo

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) — Some members of a Wisconsin community are rallying to give a message of love in response to a photo that appears to show several high school students flashing a Nazi salute.

Members of the Baraboo Young Professionals group invited interested people to come to the county courthouse Monday afternoon to “stomp out the negative attention” to their town and “shadow it with love.” Their invitation asked people to bring symbols of love.

The Baraboo school district was investigating the photo after it began making the rounds on social media. The photo of more than 60 male students dressed in suits shows many with their right arm extended upward. The picture drew widespread condemnation.